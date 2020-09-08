AZ Supreme Court rules Kanye West cannot appear on the November ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Sep. 8 2020 that Kanye West does not qualify to appear on the November ballot for failing to file a statement of interest required to run for office.
“Any nomination petition signatures collected before the date of the statement of interest are invalid and subject to challenge,” said the AZ Supreme Court. “Consequently, Defendant West has failed to qualify for the ballot.”
The trial court entered an Order for Temporary and Permanent Injunctive Relief on September 3, 2020 urging the Arizona Secretary of State and the county boards of supervisors and county recorders from authorizing Kanye West to appear on the presidential ballot.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.