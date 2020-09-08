Border Patrol canine team arrests meth smuggler in Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, Border Patrol agents working at the Wellton Station near Yuma seized more than 47 pounds of methamphetamine from an admitted U.S resident.
On Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020 a canine assigned to the checkpoint alerted agents to a detected odor emitting from a 2006 Honda Civic with a single occupant- at a primary inspection lane at about 9 a.m.
Agents followed with a second inspection of the vehicle and found 45 vacuum-sealed packages of meth inside the vehicle’s rear- with an estimated street value of $157,000.
The male driver, a 26-year-old U.S permanent resident from Mexico, was arrested on drug smuggling charges. Both the narcotics and the vehicle were seized.
“Drug smugglers attempting to transport deadly drugs into the interior of the United States will use anyone to transport their product with no regard to legal consequences for those involved,” said CBP.
Individuals can always report suspicious activity to Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
