CBP reopens Trusted Traveler enrollment centers at Arizona ports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection—Office of Field Operations— announced the re-opening of Trusted Traveler enrollment centers at Arizona ports.
Conditionally approved Global Entry, SENTRI and FAST applicants will be able to schedule and complete in-person interviews at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in Arizona. These applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their Trusted Traveler Program website account. Interview availability will vary by location.
Due to the travel restrictions, SENTRI and FAST initial enrollments on the southern border may also be limited. CBP reminds all travelers crossing a U.S. land border to visit a Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment center is considered non-essential travel.
CBP personnel at enrollment centers are required to wear masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are also required to wear face masks consistent with CDC recommendations.
What you should know about Global Entry:
- To keep the public and employees safe, these offices will be operating at reduced capacity to limit seating and ensure safe distancing.
- We ask only those applicants with an appointment to visit the enrollment centers. Exception: a person(s) with an appointment who is a minor or person(s) who requires special assistance.
- Our offices have eliminated sign-in sheets and other touch points to prevent the spread of germs.
- Our office personnel have implemented additional practice of frequent disinfection of service counters.
Enrollment Center hours of operation will vary at Arizona ports and are listed below:
- Douglas Enrollment Center
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tuesday and Thursday
(520) 364-8486, ext. 263
- Nogales Enrollment Center
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday – Friday
8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Tuesday (reserved for commercial truck drivers)
(520) 397-2184
- Phoenix Enrollment Center
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Monday – Friday
(602) 914-1400, ext. 223
- San Luis Enrollment Center
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday – Friday
(928) 722-6801
- Tucson Enrollment Center
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday – Friday
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday – Sunday
(520) 799-8348, ext. 5
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.