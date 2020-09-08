FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - WOW what a weekend! Strong high pressure has brought us record breaking heat all weekend long and it continues through Labor Day. We do have some good news though... A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday dropping our temps big time! Highs will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will drop into the 60s! Along with this, rain chances increase south and east of Tucson and winds will pick up. Temperatures slowly climb getting back into the lower 100s by weekends end.