Game and Fish accepting applications for 2021 spring hunts

A tip: Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.