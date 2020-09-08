Game and Fish accepting applications for 2021 spring hunts

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM MST - Updated September 8 at 1:00 PM

PHOENIX  — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for permit-tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, and raptor capture.

[ Apply for a draw ]

For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Rapture Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet.

The booklet is posted at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. Printed booklets soon will be available at license dealers statewide.

The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 13. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 13).

A tip: Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.

