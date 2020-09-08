Gov. Ducey extends Enhanced Surveillance Advisory for tracking COVID-19 during flu season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 8, 2020, Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order extending the Enhanced Surveillance Advisory for COVID-19 from March- adding new influenza reporting requirements for health care facilities in Arizona.
The previous Executive Order required hospitals, testing laboratories and healthcare facilities to report detailed information about COVID-19 cases, patient capacity and other specifics to the state.
The new Executive Order extends COVID-19 reporting requirements and strengthens [the] Health Department’s ability to respond to COVID-19 during flu season.
“COVID-19 and influenza season pose a dual threat to Arizona this year,” said Governor Ducey.
“That’s why it is so important to get your flu shot and continue making responsible choices, such as masking up and staying physically distant. We are committed to keeping Arizonans healthy and safe throughout influenza season, and we will continue our state’s around-the-clock efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.”
The new order requires hospitals in Arizona to report daily statistics on staff resources, ventilator availability, ICU bed availability, inpatient bed availability, personal protective equipment supply levels, medical supplies and more.
New reporting requirements for influenza include:
- Number of inpatient influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;
- Number of ventilators in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;
- Number of ICU beds in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza; and,
- Number of influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza seen in the Emergency Department per day.
A full view of the new Executive Order can be seen belown:
