Here’s how you can make a difference or get help during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says now is more important than ever to be there for each other.
COVID-19 may have taken a toll on one’s mental health, which is why it’s important to check in with each other.
The AFSP is hosting events all month long to help address and prevent suicidal behaviors. The events include Twitter chats and live webinars.
To learn more about how you can make a difference and sign up for the events, click HERE.
