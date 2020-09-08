Man arrested after detectives find $15,000 worth of Oxycodone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista man on Friday for multiple drug charges as a result of an investigation conducted over the last nine months.
SVPD Community Response Team detectives launched the investigation into 39-year-old Brandon Ellis after receiving several reports of possible drug activity at his apartment in the 90 block of Kings Way. Numerous residents reported that people would frequently come to Ellis’s apartment, which prompted detectives to conduct surveillance on several occasions.
Surveillance confirmed what appeared to be activity related to the sale of drugs. This, in addition to other information gathered in the investigation, provided detectives probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Ellis’s apartment and vehicles. During the search, detectives found more than 500 Oxycodone pills with a street value of about $15,000, 88.77 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,700, more than $30,000 in cash, and a handgun.
Ellis was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct with a weapon, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
