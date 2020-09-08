Man arrested after detectives find $15,000 worth of Oxycodone

Surveillance confirmed what appeared to be activity related to the sale of drugs. This, in addition to other information gathered in the investigation, provided detectives probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Ellis’s apartment and vehicles. During the search, detectives found more than 500 Oxycodone pills with a street value of about $15,000, 88.77 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,700, more than $30,000 in cash, and a handgun.