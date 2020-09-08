Off-duty commanding officer dies in crash on Labor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash in northern Arizona caused an off-duty commanding officer lose his life on Sept. 7, 2020.
At 2:39 p.m., 41-year-old Jason Howard Engel from Camp Verde was driving an SUV southbound on State Route 89A at Willard Street, within Cottonwood city limits.
Officials say Engel drove the SUV left of center and struck a motorcyclist, 49-year-old Jody Michael Makuch, head-on within the northbound traffic lanes of SR-89A.
Makuch was a Cottonwood Police Department commander and was off-duty at the time of the collision. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Officials say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the collision.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is conducting the collision and criminal investigation at the request of the Cottonwood Police Department.
State troopers booked Jason H. Engel into the Yavapai County Jail on the charge of Manslaughter. Additional felony and misdemeanor charges, including Criminal Damage and Endangerment, are pending.
