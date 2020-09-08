Sierra Vista police investigate death of small child during Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Sierra Vista are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child who died Saturday, Sept. 5.
Officers were dispatched to a Sierra Vista neighborhood at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive child, according to a news release from the department. There, officers found that the child was not breathing and began CPR.
The child was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center where they later died.
The county medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death. Department officials saidthe investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
