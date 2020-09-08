Smoke from California wildfires turns the sun a peculiar color

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Looking out the window Tuesday morning the sky looked a bit different.
“I looked over the mountains and saw this beautiful orange sun, but I was a little concerned as to why it was so orange,” said David Barnes, who saw the red sun around 7 a.m.
“Immediately I thought the air was really dirty,” said Taylor Norden, who rides a bike to work. “Kind of reminded me of Star Wars.”
While it didn’t stop Norden from riding to work, he said the air quality was a concern. Smoke from the fires in California and Oregon is caught in an upper-level pressure system, and winds blew it over to Arizona.
“The smoke particles tend to scatter, or filter if you will, the blue and green wavelengths in the visible spectrum,” said Ken Drozd with the National Weather Service Tucson.
The smoke is in higher elevations, above air monitors and noses for now, but a shift in the wind could bring it and air quality down.
“(It was) definitely in line with everything going on in 2020,” said Sebastian Matthews, who saw the sun after just waking up Tuesday morning. “It looked really crazy, and it almost looked like Mad Max post-apocalyptic, but it looked super cool.”
As fires rage in surrounding states, the lack of monsoon moisture has not helped either. The haze was able to cool temperatures off a few degrees Tuesday.
