Tucson Water has helpful tips for keeping plants alive in the desert heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is introducing a free service where you can sign up for reminders to water your plants.
Watering can become a chore and it’s easy to forget if you have a busy schedule.
Tucson Water says it’s best to avoid watering from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when evaporation is highest.
All plants, even those adapted for our desert climate, have varying water requirements throughout the year. Water by the Weather - Landscape Watering Guidelines is a local watering guideline for landscape professionals and homeowners. This guide provides information on determining soil type and watering system components and helps determine the most efficient monthly watering schedule for your landscape, based on plant and soil type.
To sign up for watering reminders, text TucsonWaterWiser to 468311.
