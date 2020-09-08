Tucson’s 9/11 Tower Challenge moves online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big change is happening in the way some Tucsonans honor those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks.
The pandemic is now affecting the 9/11 Tower Challenge at Arizona Stadium.
Rather than thousands of people climbing 2,071 steps on campus, the event will now be online.
When you register to attend virtually, you will receive all of the T-shirt, swag bags, coins, and badges as those who attend in-person. You’ll even get a special face mask.
Organizers said the biggest change to this year’s event is that you’ll have to find your own spot to complete the challenge.
That can be a gym stair-stepper, running or walking outside, or some high school stadium steps.
Once you’re done, you just log your stuff online.
While it’s not ideal, the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation felt the event must continue, no matter what.
In fact, given what communities are experiencing across the nation, they believe it’s more important than ever to come together as a nation, even virtually.
“9/11 reminded us that there are people who would love to take our freedoms and liberties away from us. Especially right now, we have to remember that we’re blessed. We’re all fellow citizens of one nation. We’re one people,” foundation member Rob Brandt said.
If you’re interested, there’s still time to sign up.
