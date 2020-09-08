University of Arizona expands workspace options to assist international students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and WeWork announced an innovative partnership to expand the University of Arizona’s Global Microcampus Network to include over 490 WeWork locations in 80 cities and 37 countries.
Under this partnership, students enrolled in UA programs internationally have “All Access” to WeWork’s flexible workspaces, allowing them to continue their U.S. degree from the comfort and safety of their home country.
“Worldwide health concerns have forced universities to adapt how we meet the needs of international students looking for a path to a U.S. degree,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “For students who are not able to come to our main campus in Arizona, the partnership with WeWork is our way of affirming that the University of Arizona is here for you wherever you are, that we support you in your pursuit of higher education, and that we are committed to doing that in a safe and meaningful way.”
“WeWork is uniquely positioned to support educational institutions in their efforts to improve the remote learning experience for students this fall through our flexible workspace platform,” said WeWork Vice President of Business Development Derek Feinman. “We are honored to be partnering with the University of Arizona and providing a flexible workspace solution that helps decentralize classrooms and ensures equitable access to physical and digital learning environments for students.”
The collaboration with WeWork, a global workspace provider, helps provide anywhere access to a UA education to students through the growing Global Microcampus Campus Network, which includes international university campus partners, purpose-built student accommodations and study abroad and coworking partnerships around the globe. With this partnership, the network now includes over 650 combined locations, where students can have access to Wi-Fi, study space and an in-person community. Students can choose the type of location that best suits their needs.
Access to WeWork spaces could be particularly attractive to mid-career and working professionals looking to build or acquire skills or start a master’s program in a professional setting. The WeWork network includes thousands of startups and large enterprises, creating unique opportunities for entrepreneurial-minded students to network and collaborate.
“We value the flexibility of WeWork as a partner and the entrepreneurial spirit of the WeWork community in creating hundreds of new and innovative access points for students and professionals around the world to start or continue their undergraduate and graduate degrees through our microcampus model,” said Brent White, vice provost of global affairs at the University of Arizona.
Through this partnership, students enrolled in the programs abroad will receive all access to “hot desk” space at WeWork. A WeWork hot desk allows students to work from anywhere in the common areas at WeWork locations, with access to each location’s amenities.
Wherever they are in the world, students who travel or wish to relocate can seamlessly pursue their undergraduate or graduate degree program knowing they have access to Wi-Fi, amenities and a safe and comfortable workspace.
Each WeWork space is designed with unique, local elements, and provides access to modern facilities with high-speed internet and the very best full-service amenities in the industry. During this time of COVID-19, WeWork has made numerous enhancements to its facilities to create clean and safe spaces for its community. The university shares this commitment to measures such as modifying shared spaces, professional distancing, and providing cleaning and sanitizing equipment that prioritize the health, safety and well-being of students in these spaces.
WeWork locations will be points of connection to the UA, facilitating outreach to faculty, alumni, employers and advisers. Students will connect to the University of Arizona’s Tucson campus and other international students through the Global Center Online, where they can access their classes, University of Arizona resources and live content, and participate in clubs, activities, mentoring and networking opportunities.
“As universities have increasingly – and of necessity – shifted to online modalities, we recognize the need to create new and innovative access points for international students and professionals to start or continue their graduate and undergraduate studies,” said Stephanie Adamson, assistant dean of global admissions and enrollment at the University of Arizona. “WeWork’s modern and convenient workspaces in cities around the world offer access to the University of Arizona’s top-rated degree programs through a new, flexible and affordable model.”
The University of Arizona is enrolling international students now for the fall semester, with access to locations around the world. Find an updated list of global locations by visiting everywhere.arizona.edu.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.