Update: Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on the south side of Tucson over Labor Day weekend.
On Sep. 6, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of West 36th Street after receiving a report of a serious injury-collision involving several pedestrians.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel rendered aid to four pedestrians and three occupants of a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
One of the pedestrians was declared deceased on scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Oscar Zazueta Martinez. The other pedestrians were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Reports suggest the Dodge Ram was traveling at high speed westbound on 36th Street- which ends at a trail head parking-pullout.
The Ram entered the parking area where Martinez and the rest of the pedestrians were standing next to a parked vehicle on the passenger side. The pickup truck struck Martinez and another pedestrian, continued westbound over large boulders and into the desert west of the parking area, where it then rolled onto its roof.
Roadway evidence indicates the Ram’s breaks were functioning, and its speed was greater than the posted speed limit. DUI officers responded to the scene and determined that the driver, who has not been identified, was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives say excessive speed was the most-likable contributing factor. The investigation is on-going, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
More updates on the story as information becomes available.
