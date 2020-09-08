Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrests California homicide suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people wanted in connection to a California homicide are now in custody after agents with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrested them on Interstate 8.
The suspects were riding in a 2019 Dodge Charger when they were pulled over at an immigration checkpoint for a secondary inspection on Saturday, Sept. 5, according to a news release from the agency.
During the check, the agents found that all three men were wanted for a double homicide in Montclair, California as well as 6 pounds of marijuana in the car, which has an estimated street value of $2,100.
All three were extradited back to California and the marijuana was seized by Border Patrol.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.