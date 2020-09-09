Border Patrol rescues dozens amid Labor Day weekend heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to an influx of distress calls from lost migrants over the holiday weekend, leading to the rescue of 50 people across southern Arizona.
Sweltering temperatures sparked calls to Tucson Sector agents working on the Tohono O’odham Nation. Multiple search and rescue operations resulted in more than a dozen saved lives, all men from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.
Near the southeast corner of the state, agents rescued two migrant men who had exhausted their provisions in agricultural fields north of Douglas. In a second incident, agents located a pair of adult siblings near an abandoned ranch. The brother and sister were lost and disoriented, stifled by the heat.
In western Arizona, high nighttime temperatures led to a rescue beacon activation along a rugged, isolated mountain trail near Ajo late Saturday evening. Agents found the four Mexican and two Guatemalan men exhausted and low on supplies, though none required advanced medical care.
All persons encountered were found to be illegally present in the United States. They were all expelled to Mexico under Title 42 after a qualified professional medically clears them for travel.
Anyone in immediate distress in Arizona’s vast outdoor recreational and wilderness areas is urged to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon. CBP works closely with other federal, tribal, state and local partners to resolve search and rescue operations across southern Arizona.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.