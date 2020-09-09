CBP officers find illegal drugs hidden in floor tiles

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers stopped a load of fentanyl pills, heroin and cocaine -- all hidden inside floor tiles.
CBP said they made the bust at the Port of Nogales Monday evening, September 7. A 43-year-old Mexican man was driving through the DeConcini crossing in his truck and was referred for further inspection. Officers ended up removing a total of 85 drug packages from hollowed out floor tiles.
The drugs were determined to be 89 pounds of fentanyl pills, 33 pounds of heroin and 0.5 pound of cocaine. They have an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million.
Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. They arrested the driver and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
