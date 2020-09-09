FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler with another side of strong winds today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Who is ready for more double digits?! Highs will be in the lower-90s today with overnight lows falling into the lower-60s.
TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance for isolated storms. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lowe-60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
