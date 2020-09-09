FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler with another side of strong winds today!

KOLD 4:30 forecast Sept. 9
By Jaclyn Selesky | September 9, 2020 at 3:42 AM MST - Updated September 9 at 5:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Who is ready for more double digits?! Highs will be in the lower-90s today with overnight lows falling into the lower-60s.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance for isolated storms. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lowe-60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.