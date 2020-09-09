Humane Society of Southern Arizona to host furniture sale to benefit shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Looking for low-cost furniture that goes toward a good cause? The Human Society of Southern Arizona has an event just for that reason.
Throughout September, HSSA will hold a furniture sale to benefit the shelter. The sale will be at the old Pier 1 location at 5919 E. Broadway Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend until the end of the month.
The pieces for sale are brand new, lightly use or floor model furniture from Sam Levitz stores and are 50 percent less than the original price, according to a news release from HSSA.
Guests will be limited to ensure social distancing and anyone over 2 years old will have to wear a mask. All sales are final and delivery services will not be available.
For more information about the furniture sale, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.