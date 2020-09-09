Man arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 20-year-old Dylan McGrath on Friday, Sept. 4, for multiple felony charges, including two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives conducting an investigation into McGrath and say he allegedly made arrangements to meet two juveniles for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct. During the alleged encounter, officials say McGrath provided marijuana to the juveniles.
McGrath is charged with two counts each of sexual conduct with a minor, involving a minor in drug activity, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
