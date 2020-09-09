Nogales CBP Officers find narcotics hidden in boxes of floor tile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales seized 122 pounds of drugs over the weekend which included fentanyl pills, heroin, and cocaine concealed inside hollowed out floor tiles.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million.
Monday evening, a 43-year-old Mexican man attempted to make entry into the United States through the Port of Nogales, DeConcini crossing, in his truck and was referred for further inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection and removed a total of 85 drug packages from hollowed out floor tiles. The drugs were determined to be 89 pounds of fentanyl pills, 33 pounds of heroin and 0.5 pound of cocaine.
Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, arrested the subject and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
