Nogales CBP Officers find narcotics hidden in boxes of floor tile

Monday evening, a 43-year-old Mexican man attempted to make entry into the United States through the Port of Nogales, DeConcini crossing, in his truck and was referred for further inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection and removed a total of 85 drug packages from hollowed out floor tiles. The drugs were determined to be 89 pounds of fentanyl pills, 33 pounds of heroin and 0.5 pound of cocaine.