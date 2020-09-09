PCC gets $2.5M grant for Center of Excellence in Applied Technology

The Brown funding will support the purchase of critical training equipment, including components of Cyber-Physical Systems that incorporate computing, networking as well as sensor and data analysis equipment. These systems are found in smart grid, autonomous automobile systems, medical monitoring, industrial control systems, robotic systems and automatic pilot avionics. The grant will allow for expansion of training partnerships such as current partnerships with Caterpillar, TuSimple, automotive dealers, and others. The college also will create an Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Program, which has growing implications for a wide range of industries, and a Flight, Maintenance & Repair Program for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drone program).