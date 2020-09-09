Pima County families calling on local health authority to give hybrid learning the green light

“In Pima County, this consultation process involves the Back-to-School task force made up of all the public school superintendents as well as representatives of the charter and private/parochial schools. The County will continue to provide this technical support and feedback to schools as they make these difficult decisions,” said Garcia. “As a parent with two sons in the public school system, I am acutely aware of the challenges that parents and guardians are dealing with. We are all actively working with school districts to develop safe strategies for moving into hybrid and face-to-face instruction. Those plans are still in development.”