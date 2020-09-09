Queen Creek neo-Nazi pleads guilty for threats against journalists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona neo-Nazi pleaded guilty to a federal court in Seattle for his threats against journalists.
Johnny Roman Garza, a 21-year-old from Queen Creek, entered his guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to mail threatening communications, to commit cyberstalking and to interfere with a federally protected activity through a video call Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Garza was one of four neo-Nazi’s from the Atomwaffen Division group that cyber stalked and sent threatening messages to Jewish journalists and a staff member of the Anti-Defamation League, according to AZ Family.
Garza will be sentenced in December. He faces up to five years in prison.
