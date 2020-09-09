Scheduled overnight lane restrictions on EB I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Motorists on eastbound I-10 near Ruthrauff Road should expect overnight lane restrictions tonight, from 9 pm to 5 am. The work will allow crews to make drainage adjustments within the work zone.
Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane between Orange Grove and Ruthrauff Roads.
The entrance ramp from Sunset Road to eastbound I-10 will close.
More information about the project to reconstruct the interchange of I-10 and Ruthrauff Road is available at azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.
