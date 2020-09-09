Scheduled overnight lane restrictions on EB I-10

Single lane on I-10 between Orange Grove and Ruthrauff Roads

Overnight scheduled work may impose traffic delays on I-10 near Orange Grove and Ruthrauff Roads. (Source: ADOT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 8, 2020 at 11:05 PM MST - Updated September 8 at 11:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Motorists on eastbound I-10 near Ruthrauff Road should expect overnight lane restrictions tonight, from 9 pm to 5 am. The work will allow crews to make drainage adjustments within the work zone.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane between Orange Grove and Ruthrauff Roads.

The entrance ramp from Sunset Road to eastbound I-10 will close.

More information about the project to reconstruct the interchange of I-10 and Ruthrauff Road is available at azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.

