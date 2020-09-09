Smoky skies to continue for the next few days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As wildfires rage up and down the west coast, smoke from those fires is having a big effect on southern Arizona skies.
In Tucson, experts said most of the smoke is well off the ground and monitors are reading near-normal levels. So while the skies are looking hazy, they’re breathable.
But as the temperatures rise throughout the day or the wind shifts, we could see some of that smoke move a bit lower.
Experts said the pollution level shouldn’t get into the high range over the next few days, but if you’re high risk, you may want to pay close attention to air quality monitors.
“If you’re highly sensitive, you might feel some repercussions if you’re out there exerting yourself and it’s in the moderate range, but most people won’t be affected at all,” Pima County DEQ Education Manager Beth Gorman said.
According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, air quality levels are looking “Good” for Wednesday, Sept. 9.
But we’ll still see plenty of haze around the region for the next several days.
Just remember, if you smell smoke, you are breathing it in, so head inside.
