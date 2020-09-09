TPD searching for serial bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s robbery unit is requesting the community’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bank robberies in the Tucson area.
On Sep. 1, the unidentified suspect robbed the US Bank inside of a Safeway at Broadway and Campbell at about 10 a.m.
On Sep. 2, the suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 2001 E Irvington Rd., at about 10 a.m.
And on Sep. 8, the suspect robbed another US Bank inside the Safeway at 2140 W Grant Rd.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous
