TPD searching for serial bank robbery suspect
TPD is requesting help to identify the suspect of a series of bank robberies in Tucson. (Source: TPD Robbery)
By Joshua Morales | September 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM MST - Updated September 9 at 3:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s robbery unit is requesting the community’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bank robberies in the Tucson area.

On Sep. 1, the unidentified suspect robbed the US Bank inside of a Safeway at Broadway and Campbell at about 10 a.m.

On Sep. 2, the suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 2001 E Irvington Rd., at about 10 a.m.

And on Sep. 8, the suspect robbed another US Bank inside the Safeway at 2140 W Grant Rd.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous

