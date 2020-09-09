Two Cochise County locals indicted for fraud by Arizona Attorney General’s Office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people from Cochise County were indicted on one count each of theft and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after they allegedly stole thousands from an 83-year-old in 2018.
Authorities say the victim hired a caregiving service to help them with daily living services, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. Heather Buhr was assigned to help care for the alleged victim in December 2017.
During the time she worked for the alleged victim, Buhr introduced her father to the victim and, officials say, stole more than $53,000 between February and March 2018.
The case is being prosecuted through the Attorney General’s Southern Arizona Office in Tucson, according to the release.
