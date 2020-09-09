Two DUI arrests made in southern Arizona following Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two DUI arrests in the Sierra Vista area on Saturday, Sept. 5 on Labor Day weekend.
The Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Bisbee Police Department, and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office together issued 45 traffic stops or contacts, 25 warnings or repair orders, five miscellaneous civil citations, two open container of spirituous liquor in motor vehicle arrests, three drug-related arrests, and two misdemeanor DUI arrests.
The blood alcohol content on the alcohol-related DUI arrest was 0.322, which is over four times the legal limit of 0.08. The second DUI arrest was drug related and required a blood draw.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates Program and reported 134 traffic stops or contacts, 97 warnings or repair orders, 13 civil speed citations, six miscellaneous civil citations, one minor consumption of alcohol arrest, three drug related arrests, two misdemeanor DUI arrests, and one felony DUI arrest from September 4 through September 7.
The average blood alcohol content on two of the alcohol-related DUI arrests was 0.264, which is over three times the legal limit of 0.08. The third DUI arrest was drug related and required a blood draw.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers to never drive under the influence.
