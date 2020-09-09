University of Arizona cancels upcoming in-person graduation celebrations for class of 2020

Large gathering not realistic in age of COVID-19, university says

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM MST - Updated September 9 at 3:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announced they will not be holding a graduation celebration, originally planned for homecoming weekend after spring commencement was cancelled.

The celebration was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30, but due to COVID-19, this will further be postponed.

In a letter, the UA said they are unable to host this event or any other in-person convocations expected for December.

We are heartbroken we have to change our plans for celebrating your graduation. We know many of you have been looking forward to these celebrations in person, however, the health and safety of our students, families, friends and communities must come first in our planning efforts. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2020 in person and when it is safe to do so, we will be sure to involve students from your class in the planning process.
The university said for December convocations and celebrations, specifics for online ceremonies will be released by departments. You can also find information at commencement.arizona.edu.

