University of Arizona cancels upcoming in-person graduation celebrations for class of 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announced they will not be holding a graduation celebration, originally planned for homecoming weekend after spring commencement was cancelled.
The celebration was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30, but due to COVID-19, this will further be postponed.
In a letter, the UA said they are unable to host this event or any other in-person convocations expected for December.
The university said for December convocations and celebrations, specifics for online ceremonies will be released by departments. You can also find information at commencement.arizona.edu.
