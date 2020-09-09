University of Arizona researchers discover green light therapy relieves headaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scientists with the University of Arizona Health Sciences found that green light therapy is effective at reducing pain from headaches, a new study shows.
Researchers found this type of therapy reduces the frequency of headaches by about an average of about 60 percent and also help ease pain in the study’s patients, according to a news release from the university.
Migraines are the third-most-prevalent illness in the U.S., impacting more than 39 million people across the country, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
The study is the first of its kind to look at green light therapy as pain reliever, according to the release.
