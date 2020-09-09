Upcoming tree removals on Camino de la Tierra at Green Fields School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Monday, Sep. 14 through Friday, Sep. 18, the Pima County Department of Transportation will be working to remove trees at Green Fields School along Camino de la Tierra.
The trees have been identified by the department as a public safety hazard. Consequently, they will be immediately removed from the area.
Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will effect in scheduled road closures throughout the days.
Camino de la Tierra, between Mulberry Tree Lane and Las Palmas Drive, will be closed on Sep. 15 and 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow heavy equipment and haul vehicles to safely move around the work zone.
The roadway will reopen each day after 4 p.m.
Local traffic and emergency vehicle will be facilitated through the area during closure. Non-locals should seek alternate routes to their commutes.
Drivers are encouraged to approach the work zone with caution, obey all traffic control signs and allow additional time for travel.
In the event of changing or unforeseen weather conditions, scheduled work times will be modified.
