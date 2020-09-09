U.S. Border Patrol arrests Romanian nationals for illegal entry at Canadian border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 25, 2020, two Romanian nationals were convicted of Improper entry by a migrant, in U.S. District Court in Fargo, North Dakota.
On the evening of August 15, 2020, Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Portal Station arrested both subjects after witnessing them illegally enter the United States in a sport utility vehicle near the Ambrose, ND Port of Entry.
Agents encountered the vehicle and activated their emergency equipment as it approached the highway from a drainage ditch. Both were determined to have crossed the international border from Canada without admission or parole east of the Ambrose Port of Entry.
Both individuals were sentenced to jail time and subsequently removed from the United States.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.