6 western states blast Utah plan to tap Colorado River water

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Six states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River have rebuked a plan to build an underground pipeline to transport billions of gallons of water to Utah.
In a joint letter Tuesday, Sept. 8, water officials from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming urged the federal government to halt the approval process for the pipeline until the states could resolve concerns about the potential effect on future water supplies.
Utah has the right to use additional river water under agreements between the states. But critics argue that diverting more water will jeopardize the river as it faces threats from persistent drought and climate change.
According to the U.S. Geological Survery, the Colorado River Basin covers about 246,000 square miles, including parts of the seven “basin states” of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming and also flows into Mexico.
The river supplies water to more than 35 million people in the United States and 3 million in Mexico, irrigates more than 4.5 million acres of farmland, and generates about 12 billion kilowatt hours of hydroelectric power annually.
