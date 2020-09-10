AZ Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers applications open Sep. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 application period for this year’s Fiesta Bowl: Wishes for Teachers grant opens on Monday, Sep. 14.
The program grants teachers' wishes for their classrooms across the state of Arizona.
Teacher are encouraged to fill out an online application detailing their school and classroom wish. Wishes are then selected by a random drawing to receive a grant.
All wish-recipients become part of the Fiesta bowl family and participate in community events throughout the year.
In it’s 4-year trajectory, Wishes for Teachers has awarded over $3.2 million to teachers in Arizona.
Last year, 22 teachers from Tucson were selected to receive a $5000 grant.
If you are a teacher in Arizona and you want your classroom wish come true, you are encouraged to apply [HERE] beginning Sep. 14, 2020.
The money can be used for purchasing science kits, field trips, 3D printers, technology and even new furniture for classrooms- whatever you needs to improve the quality of your classroom.
