Arizona Theatre Company presents online play reading of Wendy McLeod Comedy, “Slow Food”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Theatre Company continues its series of online play readings with Wendy MacLeod’s comedy Slow Food for anyone who’s ever been “hangry”.
The reading begins at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 19.
MacLeod tells the story of Irene and Peter, who just want to have a nice meal out in Palm Springs on their big anniversary, but their highly neurotic waiter, Stephen, will not bring them their food, and everything goes horribly wrong. This absurd server will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together.
Slow Food will be accessible on Arizona Theatre Company’s website as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. A variety of programming around the play also will be available. There is no charge to view the play, but donations to Arizona Theatre Company are encouraged.
“I’ve been lucky enough to direct several world premieres of Wendy MacLeod, including Slow Food, and I’m thrilled for the first thing I direct for ATC to be a true bit of comedic genius by someone I admire so much,” said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. “Play readings are an important part of theatre’s creative process, providing an opportunity to hear how a play reads – its flow and rhythm – and letting us work through sections and make improvements,” said Daniels.
“Watching them digitally, with the actors performing in their homes, it’s an intimate glimpse into part of the play-making process that audiences don’t usually see. And this play is just pure hilarity.”
Current plans call for a mini-season that will run from November/December 2021 through late spring 2022, kicking off with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Melissa Crespo.
A special 6-play 2020 Star Package is currently on sale and offers a seat at six show, with dates and seating to be determined. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this year. For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.
