CBP officers seize $1.5 million of cocaine from the Dominican Republic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 135 pounds of cocaine concealed inside a refrigerated container that arrived from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Officials say the estimated value is $1.5 million.
During inspection of containers arriving from Caucedo, Dominican Republic on board the M/V AS Patria, the CBP Contraband Enforcement Team made a further inspection of a refrigerated container.
Inside the container, officers say they found 52 brick shaped objects with white powdery substance that field-tested positive to the properties of cocaine.
“Transnational criminal organizations continue to test our inspection capabilities by being very creative in the concealment methods”, stated Gregory Alvarez, Director of Field Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our officers' expertise, along with technology, facilitates the detection and seizure of these dangerous substances.”
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the seized narcotics for further investigation.
