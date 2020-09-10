Democrat Mark Kelly apologizes for offensive joke

PHOENIX (AP) - Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has apologized for making an offensive joke while speaking to a group of Boy Scouts two years ago.
The retired astronaut was discussing the physiological changes that his twin brother, who is also an astronaut, experienced while living in space for a year.
Kelly said the experience changed his brother’s DNA and took a toll on his body. He then made a joke that the family had to release his brother back into the wild and renamed him “Rodrigo,” a video of which a former Republican mayoral candidate of Phoenix shared online and called shameful.
Kelly is challenging Republican incumbent Martha McSally for her seat in the 2020 election.
