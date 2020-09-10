FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day with highs in the lower-90s!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is waking up to some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in months! A gradual warming trend will begin by tomorrow with highs returning to the upper-90s.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated showers and storms.
