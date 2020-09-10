FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day with highs in the lower-90s!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 10, 2020 at 4:23 AM MST - Updated September 10 at 4:23 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is waking up to some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in months! A gradual warming trend will begin by tomorrow with highs returning to the upper-90s.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.