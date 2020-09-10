Food bank to host virtual HungerWalk, services doubled since pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend is the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s annual HungerWalk, but it will look a little different this year.
The walk will happen completely online Saturday, Sept. 12.
The HungerWalk is typically the biggest fundraiser of the year for the food bank.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the food bank has continued to see a high demand for its services, including many people asking for emergency food for the first time.
This year’s walk will go towards helping them, and it’s easy to get involved.
All you have to do is register online, then take a one-mile walk in support of hunger relief.
While you’re walking, share photos online.
Organizers said they still want this to feel like one big community event because the money raised will go right back to the people.
“The community need for food assistance has more than doubled what it usually is and it’s because of a loss of income," said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Michael McDonald. "People have been furloughed and they’ve lost jobs. The proceeds from this event will really go toward purchasing food and allowing us to do our work safely with social distancing outside.”
McDonald said the goal is to raise $125,000 dollars. Any money raised up to $20,000 will be matched thanks to donors.
So far, about 1,000 walkers are signed up, but the food bank could still use your support.
