Harkins Theatres extends Chadwick Boseman tribute screening of Black Panther film

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To honor the recently-passed Black Panther actor, Harkins Theatres will extend its tribute showing of the film until Friday, Sept. 17.
The national movie theater chain began reshowing the film in select theaters nationwide shortly after Boseman died of stage IV colon cancer Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was 43.
Screenings will be extended from Friday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 17 with showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a Harkins news release. The Harkins Theatre at the Tucson Spectrum, located at 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and the location in Yuma at 1321 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., are both screening Black Panther next week.
Tickets for the showing are $5 and all proceeds go toward the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the release stated.
