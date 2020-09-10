Health officials ask some University of Arizona Greek houses to quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona reported more than 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Sept. 10 and now some sorority and fraternity houses have been asked to quarantine, according to the Pima County Health Department. Names of houses and the number of houses that have quarantined have not been released.
UA President Dr. Robert Robbins said some houses have had more than half of their members test positive.
“Ten of 21 in one house, 19 of 30, 15 of 35 positive," he said. "Essentially those individuals that are in those houses, we are beyond where we have a little sun porch or a floor that we can segregate and isolate.”
Like any other student, a person living in a Greek house must isolate for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. The Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said they try to find out who the person came into contact with and ask the contacts to quarantine.
Every person living in a sorority or fraternity must quarantine for 14 days if more than 15 percent of people in the house test positive. Dr. Cullen said no members should be coming or going from the house when it’s under quarantine. The health department then works with them to ensure students stay as safe as possible.
“We talk with them about what’s happening in their house, what the physical layout is, what they’re using for ventilation, what they’re doing for cleaning, what they’re doing for meals and any other information that might be pertinent," she said.
Cullen said health officials are seeing case numbers rise at sorority and fraternity houses around the nation.
“It’s not just at the U of A, if you look across campuses of the United States, you see it’s almost the early indication there might be a problem with COVID transmission," she said. "It makes sense if you think about it, people are living together.”
