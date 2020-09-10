New assisted living home opens up solely for COVID patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona COVID patients will now have a new place to recover.
The Harmony House CEO, Brianna Henderson, partnered with the Pima County Health Department to create the first assisted living center for those 65 and up with mild to moderate symptoms.
“Once a patient was testing positive, they were automatically being sent to the hospital or skilled nursing facility and there was no where else for them to go,” said Henderson.
Henderson was awarded a grant through the county, using CARES Act Funds to make the service entirely free. The pilot program is set to go until December, but Henderson hopes to extend it if the need is there.
“We’re taking a lot of the models from the hospital and just putting it into the home environment," said Henderso
There are 9 rooms, all isolated from one other, that will be staffed with 2 nurses 24/7. It’s uncharted territory but Henderson and her staff know the risk.
“I feel a huge sense of responsibility to these residents, the resident’s families, and very much so for all my staff.”
They have plenty of PPE, thanks to Pima County, and precautions being taken all around the house to keep everyone inside safe until they test negative and can be discharged. But their stay here no matter how long will be different.
“People don’t really believe this is legitimate because it is a free program," joked Henderson.
Not only is it free, but several rooms are equipped with patios for family to visit safely to keep patients feeling connected.
“They may not have seen their loved one for 30 days and it’s just devastating.”
Allowing patients room to recover both mentally and physically.
“It just feels different to be in a home.”
The Harmony House is also looking for your help. They have a meal train where you can deliver home cooked meals for patients or even purchase a plant to help brighten up the grounds. For more information on both visit: https://harmonytucson.net/
Go fund me: https://bit.ly/2ZobEKw
Questions, call (520) 488-6068, or email Brianna at bhenderson@harmonytucson.org
