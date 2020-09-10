SAHBA’s Fall Home and Garden Show is going virtual this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Homebuilders Association’s Fall Home & Garden Show is pleased to announce they are moving the shopping fun online.
With safety as the priority, the show will go virtual from Oct. 2-18, with a full 17 days for attendees to browse exhibitor booths and learn about the latest in-home improvement ideas and lifestyle upgrades.
Virtual booths will be filled with photo galleries, product videos, downloadable brochures and the ability to contact company representatives directly. The show’s virtual stage will offer informational videos and attendees can register to win giveaways throughout the show.
On Oct. 2 at 9 a.m., the Virtual Home Show will go live from the SAHBA Home Show website and connect visitors with featured home improvement ideas, products, services and environmentally friendly options.
“We know that as people spend more time at home, they visualize changes to their environment. It might be as simple as painting, or as complicated as adding more living space or updating kitchens and bathrooms,” said Caitlin Dixon, SAHBA Home Show Manager.
“This new virtual version of the SAHBA home show provides information on numerous home improvement needs, from the comfort and safety of home.”
