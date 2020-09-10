Text 911 dispatchers if you’re in an emergency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Communications centers across Pima County are integrating texting into their 911 answering system, allowing residents in need of emergency services to reach a dispatcher via text when calling is not an option.
Texts to 911 helps those who are unable to speak due to an emergency, or for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech disabled.
Here’s how it works: If a citizen needs help but is unable to speak, or they cannot do so safely, they can text 911 using their mobile phone. All you have to do is enter 911 in the “To” field and enter the location and nature of the emergency in the text field.
It is important to know the limitations to the system, such as:
- Know and provide your location. The most important piece of information is to provide your location, followed by what is happening.
- You can’t text 911 with a 911 only phone.
- A text from an internet messaging program will not work for 911.
- The preferred language for text is English due to limited translation services.
Traditional 911 voice calls are still preferred and are the most effective way for dispatchers to gather information and field emergency calls.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.