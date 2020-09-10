Trump Administration announces $130 million fund for wetland conservation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, chaired by the US Secretary of Interior David L. Bernhardt, has approved more than $130 million dollars in funding for various wetland conservation projects.
The money will be used to ensure waterfowl bird life-cycles are protected. More than $33 million will be issued to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve and restore more than 157,000 acres of wetland and upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other bird species throughout the United States.
These grants will be matched by almost $85 million in partner funds.
“The Trump Administration continues to support wetland restoration and habitat conservation projects that benefit waterfowl and many other species while improving access to outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands for all Americans,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith.
Wetlands provide many ecological, economic and social benefits such as habitat for fish, wildlife and a variety of plants.
Below are some of the projects that will receive funds through the approved grant:
- Chenier Plain Marsh Enhancement - Louisiana – $1 million to enhance 3,950 acres of coastal marsh. Improved management capabilities will enhance overall marsh quality and benefit a wide variety of resident, migratory and wintering species of shorebirds, wading birds, waterfowl and other wetland-dependent species.
- Conserving Maine’s Coast & Headwaters II – $1 million to acquire over 13,000 acres of wetlands and associated uplands. The project will benefit many species of birds, including American bitterns, bald eagles and American black ducks.
- San Joaquin Wetlands Conservation IV – California – $1 million to restore and enhance over 1,500 acres in the California’s Central Valley. Activities will benefit species including cackling goose, American wigeon and sandhill cranes.
- Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Missouri - $532,000 for 197 acres. The project will protect waterfowl breeding and stopover habitat and provide public opportunities for wildlife-dependent outdoor recreation, including hunting, fishing and wildlife observation and photography, in the urban St. Louis Metropolitan Area.
- Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota - $176,000 for 160 acres. The project will protect wetlands that provide habitat for dabbling and diving duck species, and protect grasslands that provide habitat for upland-nesting duck species, including mallards, blue-winged teal and gadwalls, as well as other migratory birds. The project will provide public opportunities for wildlife-dependent recreation, including hunting and wildlife observation.
- Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Connecticut - $250,000 for 62 acres. The project will protect habitat for waterfowl, including American black ducks and wood ducks, as well as for wading birds and other migratory birds, and provide public opportunities for wildlife-dependent recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, and environmental education and interpretation.
Additional information about North American wetland and waterfowl conservation can be found at www.fws.gov/birds. More information about grant projects is available [HERE].
