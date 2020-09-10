Tucson police identify victim in midtown shooting, suspects at large

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a shooting in a midtown neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Investigators with the Tucson Police Department responded to home on North Winstel Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday where they found 30-year-old Angel Bueno lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from TPD.
Bueno was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Following witness interviews, detectives learned there was an altercation between Bueno and several others in a nearby parking lot, that’s when one person pulled out a gun and shot Bueno, the release stated.
Detectives are following leads but do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting can call 88-CRIME to give anonymous tips.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
