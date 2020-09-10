Tucson police identify victim in midtown shooting, suspects at large

Tucson police identify victim in midtown shooting, suspects at large
Angel Bueno, 30, was shot and killed in midtown Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Detectives say Bueno was involved in an altercation with several other people before one person pulled out a gun and shot him.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a shooting in a midtown neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Investigators with the Tucson Police Department responded to home on North Winstel Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday where they found 30-year-old Angel Bueno lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from TPD.

Bueno was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following witness interviews, detectives learned there was an altercation between Bueno and several others in a nearby parking lot, that’s when one person pulled out a gun and shot Bueno, the release stated.

Detectives are following leads but do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting can call 88-CRIME to give anonymous tips.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

