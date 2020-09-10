US Department of Agriculture seeks input on Agriculture Innovation Agenda

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States Department of Agriculture is seeking the public’s input to further its work on the Agriculture Innovation Agenda- with the goal of increasing agricultural production by 40 percent to meet population needs in 2050.
The USDA announced it is seeking public and private sector input on the most innovative ready-to-go technologies and practices that can be readily deployed across U.S. agriculture, and will cut agricultural environmental footprint in half.
The department is currently accepting public commentary and written stakeholders' input through its Request for Information through Nov. 9, 2020.
“Across America, we have seen significant advances in agricultural production efficiency and conservation performance during the past two decades,” said Under-Secretary Bill Northey, who leads USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area.
“We want to keep the momentum. As part of our Agriculture Innovation Agenda, USDA wants to continue helping farmers access new approaches.”
Input is welcome from the private sector, not for profits, farmers, forest sector, trade associations, commodity boards and others involved in the supply chain or development of widely applicable practices, management approaches or technologies.
A ready-to-go practice, technology or management approach includes those that are fully developed, have been field tested and have completed independent research trials.
The USDA has launched a website where visitors can access information on the latest research and data, innovative conservation technologies and other conservation resources.
The department has also set benchmarks to improve accountability. These targets will help measure progress toward meeting future food, fiber, fuel, feed and climate demands. Some of the benchmarks include:
- Agricultural Productivity: Increase agricultural production by 40% by 2050 to do our part to meet estimated future demand.
- Forest Management: Build landscape resiliency by investing in active forest management and forest restoration through increased Shared Stewardship Agreements with states.
- Food loss and waste: Advance our work toward the goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50% in the United States by the year 2030.
- Carbon Sequestration and Greenhouse Gas: Enhance carbon sequestration through soil health and forestry, leverage the agricultural sector’s renewable energy benefits for the economy and capitalize on innovative technologies and practices to achieve net reduction of the agricultural sector’s current carbon footprint by 2050 without regulatory overreach.
- Water Quality: Reduce nutrient loss by 30% nationally by 2050.
- Renewable Energy: Increase the production of renewable energy feedstocks and set a goal to increase biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of 15% of transportation fuels in 2030 and 30% of transportation fuels by 2050.
For more information about the Agriculture Innovation Agenda, please visit https://www.usda.gov/aia.
