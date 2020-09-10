Virginia Tech team funded to explore Triassic fossils at Petrified Forest National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A team of researchers at Virginia Tech aims to reconstruct ecosystem roles of Triassic animals by using large and microscopic fossils that date back to 200 million years.
The team will use the specimens to build actual-size replicas of Triassic creatures and piece together how the animals are related to each other- as well as compare them to their modern counterparts.
A grant of over $600,000 was awarded to the Virginia Tech team. The 5-year project will fund graduate student research, bring undergraduates to the Petrified Forest National Park for fieldwork and training and provide 4-week-long field courses for K-12 teachers from Arizona, New Mexico and local tribal communities.
"The collaboration between Petrified Forest National Park and Virginia Tech includes important scientific research for all those involved, from park scientists to Virginia Tech professors to undergraduates, as well as outreach to the local communities in Arizona and Virginia,” said project collaborator and Virginia Tech Ph.D candidate Ben Kligman.
The team will also search for and excavate new fossil sites in the Petrified Forest, and when smaller bone fossils are discovered- the team will be able to virtually reconstruct bone structures with lasers, x-rays and 3D print technology.
Project leaders say that understanding the fossil communities from the Late Triassic at Petrified Forest will incorporate new technologies, ignite scientific curiosity in students and interns and foster a dialogue with local teachers on how to communicate the science of paleontology in one of our country’s oldest national parks.
